Lincoln reports 24th death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 24. The individual was a man in his 50s who was hospitalized. This death is the one reported last week from the State Penitentiary. Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the City.

Seventy-six lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 5,774.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: remain at 2,216

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 8 to 8.1 percent

State – up from 9.6 to 9.7 percent

National – down from 8.5 to 8.3 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 43 with 15 from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 28 from other communities (two on ventilators).

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

