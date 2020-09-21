Advertisement

Local McDonald’s offering free breakfast to teachers this week

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local McDonald’s locations will be offering free breakfast to teachers this week.

According to a press release, to support local teachers and show appreciation, local owner-operators of McDonald’s Great Plains Co-Op are providing free Thank You Meal breakfast to teachers now through Sept. 25.

“At more than 70 McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska, teachers can stop by any participating McDonald’s between to enjoy a free breakfast. The offer runs from Sept. 21 - 25 from 6-10:30AM and is valid with a proof of school ID.”

The free Thank You Meal breakfast, featuring a choice of an Egg McMuffin ® , Chicken McGriddles ® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a Hash Brown.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska man sentenced to 4 years in prison for child porn

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A south-central Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

News

LPD: Explosive goes off on woman’s car

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after an explosive went off on a woman’s car on Sunday afternoon.

News

Guide Rock man sentenced for possession of child porn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
A Guide Rock man has been sentenced for possession of child pornography from a 2018 incident.

News

Lincoln mother speaks out after 11-year-old daughter experiences racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
"I just feel like it’s very sad,” Houston shared with 10/11.

Latest News

News

More than 40% of Nebraska virus deaths are at nursing homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
More than 40% of the deaths linked to the coronavirus in Nebraska have been at nursing homes, but the overall rate of deaths in the state’s nursing homes has remained relatively low compared with national figures.

News

Lincoln mother speaks out after 11-year-old daughter experiences racism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
This mom says her family’s fight for social justice and equality won’t stop.

News

Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for Scurlock’s death, has died by suicide

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Street closures begin Monday in Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Paving repairs begin Monday. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

Forecast

Warm and Dry This Week With Above Average Temperatures

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly Sunny, breezy and Warm Monday.