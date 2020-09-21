Local McDonald’s offering free breakfast to teachers this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local McDonald’s locations will be offering free breakfast to teachers this week.

According to a press release, to support local teachers and show appreciation, local owner-operators of McDonald’s Great Plains Co-Op are providing free Thank You Meal breakfast to teachers now through Sept. 25.

“At more than 70 McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska, teachers can stop by any participating McDonald’s between to enjoy a free breakfast. The offer runs from Sept. 21 - 25 from 6-10:30AM and is valid with a proof of school ID.”

The free Thank You Meal breakfast, featuring a choice of an Egg McMuffin ® , Chicken McGriddles ® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a Hash Brown.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.