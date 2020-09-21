LPD: Explosive goes off on woman’s car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after an explosive went off on a woman’s car on Sunday afternoon.

According to LPD, the incident took place near 11th and C streets when an M-Class explosive went off on the victim’s vehicle.

The caller told officers her 2014 Dodge Avenger was smoking and she thought it had exploded.

Police are still working to determine if the incident was targeted, and roughly $5,000 in damage was caused.

