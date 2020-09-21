Advertisement

Nebraska man sentenced to 4 years in prison for child porn

Published: Sep. 21, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A south-central Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Robert Rose, 65, of Guide Rock, was sentenced last week in Lincoln’s federal courthouse, federal prosecutors said in a news release Monday. He also was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution, and he must register as a sex offender.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators searched Rose’s home in July 2018 and found more than 600 sexually explicit images and videos of children — including infants and toddlers — on Rose’s laptop, officials said.

