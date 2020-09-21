Street closures begin Monday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning at 8 a.m., portions of two streets will be temporarily closed for paving repairs.

Work on northbound Touzalin Avenue between Adams and Fremont streets is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 25.

Work on Fletcher Avenue between North 14th and North 27th streets is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 2. Through traffic is encouraged to use North 14th Street to Superior Street to North 27th Street.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

