Man arrested for holding gun to victim’s head

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man who held a gun to a victim’s head during an altercation on Saturday.

According to LPD, just after 1 a.m. officers were sent to the 1100 Block of B Street on a report of a man pointing a gun at people.

Officers learned that Graham Newton, 19, reportedly came to the home asking about money that he lost.

While looking for the money, Newton became upset, pulled a gun, and put it to the head of the 20-year-old victim, police said.

He then racked the gun, ejecting a live round and threatened to shoot him.

Newton was located at the residence when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said oxycodone pills were also found in his vehicle outside the home.

He was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a controlled substance.

