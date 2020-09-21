Advertisement

Three teens headed to prison for February attack at YRTC

Three teen boys are in prison for convictions related to a vicious attack on YRTC employees last winter.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Three teenage boys are in prison for convictions related to a vicious beating last winter at the Kearney YRTC.

Julian Tapia, 17, was convicted of one count of first degree assault and three counts of second degree assault. He’s been sentenced to 8-21 years in prison.

Jabreen Sidney, 21, was sentenced to 5-15 years in prison for first degree assault.

And Brendan Lee, 18, was convicted on three counts of aiding and abetting a felony. He was sentenced to two years for each count, but will serve those sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

The assaults were part of a brutal attack on three YRTC employees on February 7, 2020. One employee fell to the ground where he was kicked and stomped in the head. And one of the YRTC employees suffered a concussion.

