Traffic stop leaves police officer in tears

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - For police officers, traffic stops are a part of their day-to-day work, but for one Beatrice Police Officer, a recent call hit close to home.

What started as a traffic stop left Officer Kristine Mangers in tears. After she stopped a teen for distracted driving, who almost caused an accident. She said that it only takes one second to change people’s lives.

On Saturday, Mangers sat outside with her grandson enjoying the nice weather together. Last year it was something she wasn’t sure if she would do again.

“It was a couple of hours until I knew everything was OK,” Mangers said. “That’s a long time to go and not know if they’re alive or dead.”

In June 2019, her daughter and grandson were t-boned by a distracted driver who ran a stop sign.

“She will never recover fully from everything, they were both in the ICU, she was in a coma for a while, she was in the hospital for months,” Mangers said.

Fast forward a year and she gets a call about a distracted driver and pulls him over.

“He said oh I was just on my phone for just a second and I said you and I both know it was not just a second,” said Mangers. “I said you know someone who was on their phone for just a second almost killed my daughter and grandson.”

After taking his license back to her car to check it, she noticed he had the same birthday as her grandson. May 14. She said that’s when things got emotional.

“I said he was seven when he was almost killed and he almost didn’t get to grow up to be as old as you,” Mangers said. “I said please don’t do that to someone else’s family”.

Mangers posted the story to the Beatrice Police Department’s Facebook page with the message about distracted driving and said she hopes that sticks with the driver and with viewers. About how fast a life can change.

“If you’re going to be texting you need to pull over,” said Mangers. “It’s really easy. Or just don’t pick up your phone.”

