Warm and Dry This Week With Above Average Temperatures

Lincoln Day Planner
Lincoln Day Planner(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast for the next few days is pretty simple, Mostly sunny, warm and mainly dry. We may have a few clouds this morning, but mostly skies are expected this afternoon with the high in the lower 80s. South wind will continue to gust up to 25 mph at times. Mainly clear skies for tonight with the low in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be warm and sunny with a high in the mid 80s. It doesn’t look like it will be as breezy on Tuesday as it has been over the last few days. Wednesday will be in the lower 80s and mainly dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s on Thursday and mostly sunny. Friday will be the warm day with the high in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be cooler, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be around 80. Sunday will be even cooler with high in the lower 70s and a continued 20% chance for a shower.

