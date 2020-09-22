Advertisement

Charter relaunches free Spectrum Internet offer for students and educators

(Charter Communications)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Charter Communications, Inc. announced on Monday a relaunch of its Remote Education Offer providing free Spectrum Internet and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12th graders, college students and/or educators. The promotion is available for customers who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have Spectrum Internet services.

“The pandemic has prompted new focus on the technology divide and Charter is committed to being part of the comprehensive solution needed to close these gaps,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter Chairman and CEO. “This offer is the latest example of Charter’s ongoing commitment to improving access to broadband and helping to ease the strain of the pandemic in the communities we serve.”

Charter first offered its Remote Education Offer in March, resulting in 448,000 new households added through June 30, 2020 to Charter’s Spectrum Internet for two free months.

To enroll, new customers can call 844-310-1198 and a free self-installation kit will be provided.

News

New school opening in Lincoln

Updated: 15 hours ago
New school opening in Lincoln