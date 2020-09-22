Concordia’s Weyand wins NAIA, GPAC Offensive Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At first it was GPAC Offensive Player of the Week, then it was NAIA Offensive Player of the Week. It’s been quite the Monday for Concordia running back Jonah Weyand who ran for five touchdowns in the thrilling overtime win over Hastings on Saturday night. According to Concordia, the Crete native is the program’s first NAIA National Player of the Week since D’Mauria Martin in 2017.

