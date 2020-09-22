Advertisement

Concordia’s Weyand wins NAIA, GPAC Offensive Player of the Week

After scoring five touchdowns in an overtime win against Hastings, Concordia’s Jonah Weyand is bringing in the honors
Concordia running back Jonah Weyand celebrates a touchdown on Saturday night
Concordia running back Jonah Weyand celebrates a touchdown on Saturday night(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At first it was GPAC Offensive Player of the Week, then it was NAIA Offensive Player of the Week. It’s been quite the Monday for Concordia running back Jonah Weyand who ran for five touchdowns in the thrilling overtime win over Hastings on Saturday night. According to Concordia, the Crete native is the program’s first NAIA National Player of the Week since D’Mauria Martin in 2017.

