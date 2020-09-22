Enjoying high tea in Blair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A special business in Nebraska called “Our Specialtea” features loose leaf tea, tasty treats, and the chance to step back in time with good conversation.

We recently visited “Our Specialtea”, which is another stop on the Nebraska Tourism Passport Program for this year. Jean Beckman is the owner and operator, and the full name of the business is “Our Specialtea: The Seven Sisters Tea Room and Gift Shop”. “It’s in honor of my mom and her six sisters,” Beckman said. “Mom was the youngest of 11 children, there were seven girls in that family.”

Beckman says she serves food at the tea room. “We can do everything but fried chicken,” Beckman said. “It’s just like stepping back in time. You find a place to sit, and you can order a wonderful line of teas. We are the only business in Nebraska selling this particular line of loose leaf teas.” Along with the teas and food options, there are plenty of desserts and sweet treats. “Our slogan is we are bringing back the art of conversation. Because everything is so fast-paced now, that we forget to take a deep breath and unwind a little bit, and this is the perfect place to unwind.”

Beckman’s aunts and their flatware are featured at every table. She says when she was opening the tea room, she was going to name the tables after queens in England. “At that time, my aunt Bernice passed away right when we were getting ready to open,” Beckman said. “My cousins said, Jean, would you like moms china and silver to use for your tea room? I said I would be honored to have it. So I have Aunt Bernice’s silverware and china.” That started a sort of domino effect, and now each table features flatware and china from her other aunts Phyllis, Elieen, Norma, Lois, Charlotte, and her mom, Ardith. “You come in, you can have lunch with my aunts. There are pictures on the tables of what the ladies looked like.”

The high tea that is featured at this Victorian tea room is like what you’d experience in England. “All of the tea we use is loose leaf,” Beckman said. “We serve it in a beautiful tea pot, we have a three-tier tower, and silver creamers.” The business also features an extensive gift shop. “We have scarves, jewelry, lotions. Just things you can pick up and take with you,” Beckman said.

Our Specialtea is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday and Monday, it’s closed. Beckman says it’s important to make a reservation, because she makes everything from scratch. For more information, call (402) 426-2405.

