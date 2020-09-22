Advertisement

Fearless Girl statue pays tribute to RBG in NYC

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Wall Street’s iconic Fearless Girl statue is wearing a lace collar to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who died last week, was known for wearing a ruff while on the bench.

Like the statue, Ginsburg was also an icon in the fight for women’s rights in the United States.

One of her many achievements was launching the ACLU Women’s Rights Project.

Ginsburg was a New York native.

The Fearless Girl was installed in the city’s financial district in 2017 in honor of International Women’s Day.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

The GOP has the votes to confirm Trump's SCOTUS pick

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
There's no nominee yet, but the GOP signaled it has the votes to confirm President Trump's SCOTUS pick.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday.

Forecast

Summer Lingers...

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
The first few days of fall will continue to feel summer-like...with mainly dry conditions and daytime highs in the 80s.

News

DI Board of Directors approves plan for holding fall championships in spring

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
NCAA Division I fall championships will be conducted in the spring as outlined in recommendations from the Division I Council and supported by the Division I Presidential Forum, the Division I Board of Directors decided Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Covington caterer earns national business award

Updated: 43 minutes ago

National

US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
William Emmett LeCroy, 50, on Tuesday would be the sixth federal inmate executed by lethal injection this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

National

Meet Arkansas’ Small Business Person of the Year

Updated: 50 minutes ago

National

Sen. Roger Wicker reacts to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Nebraska authorities ID body of man found in Lexington pond

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in south-central Nebraska have identified a man whose body was pulled from a sandpit pond near Lexington last week.

National

Meet Nebraska’s Small Business Person of the Year

Updated: 1 hour ago