Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts & DHHS leaders highlight service to Medicaid recipients, temporary housing option for teachers

Gov. Ricketts on reported issues with COVID-19 contact tracing
Gov. Ricketts on reported issues with COVID-19 contact tracing
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press briefing on Monday to provide updates on the State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tim Meyers, President of WellCare of Nebraska, joined the Governor for the event. Meyers is also the President of the Nebraska Association of Medicaid Health Plans (NAMHP). He discussed the steps these plans have taken to remove barriers to health care access during the pandemic.

Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), highlighted the Nebraska Accommodation Project (NAP). NAP provides short-term housing so that Nebraskans can safely quarantine or isolate while protecting household members with a health condition. Through a partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), NAP is now providing temporary housing to teachers to mitigate the risk of the virus traveling between households and schools.

Gina Uhing, health director for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, talked about the work of local health teams to support schools. She also discussed changes to the State’s directed health measures pertaining to quarantine and isolation requirements for the school-aged population.

Nebraska Dept. of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt also participated in the press briefing to provide an update on the ways schools are partnering with their local health departments and the state to combat the spread of the virus.

“Most of our spread has come from unmasked encounters outside of schools, so social gatherings, riding in the car together and that’s what matters to us,” Blomstedt said. The commissioner also said with Gov. Ricketts’s new DHM’s, it’ll benefit students, teachers and schools.

There’s a personal responsibility that comes with this as well," Blomstedt said. “We talk about with the importance of masks and social distancing is important that we are modeling that in schools, I think the new DHM allows us to further model that.” If a student with COVID-19 is at school and exposing another student to the virus, the new DHM’s don’t require the student to quarantine. Gov. Ricketts said that person is only required to self-monitor symptoms.

Teachers are also given the option of staying in a hotel for 14 days if exposed to COVID-19. The state will pay for the entire stay if the teacher works on campus with students every day, has exposure on record and lives with a high-risk individual. State officials said they will use CARES Act funding to pay for these hotel rooms.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LFR responds to mobile home fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Monday.

Forecast

Fall Officially Begins Tuesday but Summer Hangs On...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Fall officially begins on Tuesday, but we'll still see more above average temperatures as summer tries to hang on for a bit longer.

News

Junior League of Lincoln starts first Diaper Bank in city, at a time when need is higher than normal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Before the pandemic, it was estimated that more than 6,000 children in Lancaster County don’t have the diapers they need, and that was before the pandemic.

News

Three teens headed to prison for February attack at YRTC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Three teenage boys are in prison for convictions related to a vicious beating last winter at the Kearney YRTC.

Latest News

News

Lincoln reports 24th death from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 24.

News

35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson
A joint-effort over the past month between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

News

NSP Joins “Operation Clear Track” for Rail Safety Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska State Patrol is proud to be joining forces with first responder agencies in the U.S. and Canada for “Operation Clear Track” — the single largest rail-safety initiative in North America.

Forecast

Warm and Dry This Week With Above Average Temperatures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly Sunny, breezy and Warm Monday.

News

Expanded phone hours for those applying for Medicaid expansion

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Barb Tyler, Office of Communications
The Department of Health and Human Services will extend its phone hours for Nebraskans who want to apply for Medicaid expansion

News

Man arrested for holding gun to victim’s head

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man who held a gun to a victim’s head during an altercation on Saturday.