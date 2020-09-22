Advertisement

Lincoln Airport starts to regain passengers

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Like many places, the pandemic has taken a toll on the Lincoln Airport as many continue to avoid travel.

At its worst point, the airport said it was seeing three to eight passengers a day and while those numbers aren’t back up to where they were pre-COVID they are showing improvement.

When the pandemic first hit the airport monthly numbers fell fast from more than 24,000 in February to just 705 in April or about 20 per day. A 97% decrease.

“We’re back up to about 100 and then we did add a flight back a few weeks ago,” said Rachel Barth with the Lincoln Airport Authority. “Now we have three flights to Chicago and one to Denver.”

In July of last year, the Lincoln Airport saw just shy of 30,000 passengers.

In that same month of 2020, that number was about 5,400 about an 80% drop.

While the differences are stark the passenger numbers have been on an upward trend.

“Long term were sustained pretty well with the airport we have no only the commercial and general aviation we also have 5,000 acres of tenants that do pay rent to us,” said Barth.

The Lincoln Airport also estimated it’s losing about $240,000 a month due to COVID-19. A $5.6 million federal grant is helping them supplement but future budgets will likely reflect the losses.

“About as conservative as you possibly could be,” said Barth. “More of about a 10% revenue instead of what we would normally be looking forward to with the pandemic.”

Another project that’s helping, the airport will soon be the temporary home for the 55th Wing out of Offutt.

The airmen, airwomen, and aircraft are expected in February and the Airport Authority will get 15% of what’s spent.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New school opening in Lincoln

Updated: 23 minutes ago
New school opening in Lincoln

News

New school opening in Lincoln

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Soon, there will be a new school opening in Lincoln. It’s called Acton Academy and is an alternative for parents who don’t want their kids to follow traditional K-12 learning.

News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near 27th & Randolph in Lincoln

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Abbie Petersen
Lincoln police responded to a motorcycle crash near Randolph and 27th Street Monday night.

News

Gov. Ricketts & DHHS leaders highlight service to Medicaid recipients, temporary housing option for teachers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press briefing on Monday to provide updates on the State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

LFR responds to mobile home fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Monday.

Forecast

Fall Officially Begins Tuesday but Summer Hangs On...

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Fall officially begins on Tuesday, but we'll still see more above average temperatures as summer tries to hang on for a bit longer.

News

Junior League of Lincoln starts first Diaper Bank in city, at a time when need is higher than normal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Before the pandemic, it was estimated that more than 6,000 children in Lancaster County don’t have the diapers they need, and that was before the pandemic.

News

Three teens headed to prison for February attack at YRTC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Three teenage boys are in prison for convictions related to a vicious beating last winter at the Kearney YRTC.

News

Lincoln reports 24th death from COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 24.

News

35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson
A joint-effort over the past month between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.