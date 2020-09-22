Motorcyclist killed in crash near 27th & Randolph in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in south Lincoln. It happened Monday around 9:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was south on 27th Street and the other vehicle was traveling east on Randolph Street when the two collided, according to police. Neither vehicle was in the act of turning.

Reports indicated that CPR was in progress when authorities arrived, but the motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries shortly after. Authorities on scene said it’s too early to tell if alcohol, speed, or any kind of impairment played a factor.

Another SUV that was traveling east received minor damage, but was not involved in the initial collision.

Areas around 27th and Randolph Streets will remain closed until the early morning hours, according to Lincoln Police.

