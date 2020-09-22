LPS high schools to return to full in-person learning on Oct. 19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools announced on Tuesday plans to have all high schools back to full in-person learning by Oct. 19.

According to LPS, after discussions with the health department, beginning Oct. 19 they will be initiating plans to end the 3/2 high-school plan and have all high school in-person learners return to school full-time, five days a week. This means that high school PLC early release will move back to Tuesdays.

Individuals who wish to move their high school student into a full-time remote learning starting second quarter are asked to contact their school office.

LPS officials said this will be subject to current community conditions and that they will continue to work in collaboration with the health department on the transition. Given the number of remote learners at the high school level, LPS high schools will still only be at 70% to 80% capacity.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.