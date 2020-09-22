Advertisement

Man arrested for hitting victim with mason jar

Wolfe
Wolfe(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 35-year-old man who reportedly hit a woman in the face with a mason jar and then resisted arrest.

LPD said on Sept. 13, they were called to the 900 Block of N. 25th Street on a report of a female that suffered multiple cuts to her face and head.

The woman told police she was hit in the face with a mason jar by Gabriel Wolfe, 35. The woman said Wolfe also had a knife and swung it at her, cutting her arm.

The two are known to each other.

Police said Wolfe fled the scene, but on Sept. 20th they located him at 1744 M Street inside a vehicle.

Wolfe resisted arrest, police said, and had to be pulled out of the car after trying to hide in the backseat.

He was arrested for second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

