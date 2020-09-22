Man dies after being struck by vehicle in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 41-year-old man has died at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in north Lincoln, according to Lincoln Police. The initial call came in around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. He was hit near 12th Street & Garber Avenue and later died at the hospital.

Lincoln Police said there are multiple vehicles involved and this is an active investigation.

According to Captain Jake Dilsaver, the death is related to multiple incidents throughout the day, including one from earlier in the evening at the nearby Hadji’s Smoke Shop.

No arrests have been made and the victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

