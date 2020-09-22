Advertisement

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in north Lincoln

A 41-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in north Lincoln on Monday night, according to police.
A 41-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in north Lincoln on Monday night, according to police.(KOLN)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 41-year-old man has died at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in north Lincoln, according to Lincoln Police. The initial call came in around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. He was hit near 12th Street & Garber Avenue and later died at the hospital.

Lincoln Police said there are multiple vehicles involved and this is an active investigation.

According to Captain Jake Dilsaver, the death is related to multiple incidents throughout the day, including one from earlier in the evening at the nearby Hadji’s Smoke Shop.

No arrests have been made and the victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New school opening in Lincoln

Updated: 1 hours ago
New school opening in Lincoln

News

New school opening in Lincoln

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Soon, there will be a new school opening in Lincoln. It’s called Acton Academy and is an alternative for parents who don’t want their kids to follow traditional K-12 learning.

News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near 27th & Randolph in Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Abbie Petersen
Lincoln police responded to a motorcycle crash near Randolph and 27th Street Monday night.

News

Lincoln Airport starts to regain passengers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Like many places, the pandemic has taken a toll on the Lincoln Airport as many continue to avoid travel.

Latest News

News

Gov. Ricketts & DHHS leaders highlight service to Medicaid recipients, temporary housing option for teachers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press briefing on Monday to provide updates on the State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

LFR responds to mobile home fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Monday.

Forecast

Fall Officially Begins Tuesday but Summer Hangs On...

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Fall officially begins on Tuesday, but we'll still see more above average temperatures as summer tries to hang on for a bit longer.

News

Junior League of Lincoln starts first Diaper Bank in city, at a time when need is higher than normal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Before the pandemic, it was estimated that more than 6,000 children in Lancaster County don’t have the diapers they need, and that was before the pandemic.

News

Three teens headed to prison for February attack at YRTC

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Three teenage boys are in prison for convictions related to a vicious beating last winter at the Kearney YRTC.

News

Lincoln reports 24th death from COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 24.