Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in southwest Omaha crash

courtesy: MGN Online
courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car at a southwestern Omaha intersection, authorities said.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened late Monday afternoon at 132nd and Harrison streets, when a car made a car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle’s driver, Nicholas Scarpino, 23 of Omaha, was rushed to an Omaha hospital in critical condition and died several hours later from his injuries.

The 74-year-old driver of the car suffered minor injuries, officials said. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. No charges or citations were announced Tuesday in the death.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm, Sunny and Dry Weather Continues Tuesday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Fall arrives today but it will feel more like summer through the end of the week.

News

Sen. Fischer to support Supreme Court vote

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Press Release
Sen. Fischer cites precedent for supporting nomination being made in an election year.

News

Man arrested for hitting victim with mason jar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 35-year-old man who reportedly hit a woman in the face with a mason jar and then resisted arrest.

News

Man dies after being struck by vehicle Monday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are still investigating after a 41-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed in north Lincoln on Monday night.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near 27th & Randolph in Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in north Lincoln

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert
The death is connected to multiple other incidents throughout Monday evening, according to Lincoln Police.

News

New school opening in Lincoln

Updated: 12 hours ago
New school opening in Lincoln

News

New school opening in Lincoln

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Soon, there will be a new school opening in Lincoln. It’s called Acton Academy and is an alternative for parents who don’t want their kids to follow traditional K-12 learning.

News

LPD identifies motorcyclist killed in crash near 27th & Randolph

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Abbie Petersen
Lincoln Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed during a crash near 27th and Randolph on Monday night.