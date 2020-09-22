Motorcyclist dies in southwest Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car at a southwestern Omaha intersection, authorities said.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened late Monday afternoon at 132nd and Harrison streets, when a car made a car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle’s driver, Nicholas Scarpino, 23 of Omaha, was rushed to an Omaha hospital in critical condition and died several hours later from his injuries.

The 74-year-old driver of the car suffered minor injuries, officials said. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. No charges or citations were announced Tuesday in the death.

