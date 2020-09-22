New school opening in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Soon, there will be a new school opening here in Lincoln.

It’s called Acton Academy and is an alternative for parents who don’t want their kids to follow traditional k-12 learning.

The room it will be in is going through renovations right now but soon will be a place for nearly a dozen kids to learn.

“Our families are really excited to join, and build this with us as we learn too,” said Co-founder, Zach Harsin.

Kids who would be in grades k-12 will all be in one room learning together. Right now, there’s ten enrolled.

It’s a private school, so tuition this year is about $6,000.

“They’re learning how to be students in the 21st century.. and that requires problem-solving skills, that requires interpersonal skills, that requires communication and interviews and how to go out and solicit to get a job,” said Harsin.

Harsin says it’ll be accredited through an international accreditation program and the state will consider them an exempt school similar to homeschooling.

Harsin says this isn’t your typical school, he called it a learner-driven community of like-minded families coming together to create a micro-school. 10/11 NOW spoke with a parent whose son will be attending Acton Academy.

“Letting Elijah set his own pace of learning really is what we decided was best for him, where we think he is going to thrive because of the way he’s shown us he learns,” said Tori Anderson.

It was supposed to open in 2021 but after getting feedback from parents not wanting to wait because of COVID-19 concerns, they decided to open a year early.

Anderson says she hopes viewers give it a chance.

“There is another way, there is another option, it is not just public school or home school, there is also Acton Academy now,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.