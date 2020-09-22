Advertisement

OPD arrests missing inmate

(KOSA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) -Officers with the Omaha Police Department arrested an inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 after attending religious services in the community.

Thomas Craven (#89093) was taken into custody at 18th and Carter shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21. He faces a new charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Craven started serving his sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on Feb. 13, 2019. He is serving six to seven years on charges out of Douglas County that include terroristic threats, second degree assault and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His tentative release date is Sept. 18, 2021. He has a parole eligibility date of March 27, 2021.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

