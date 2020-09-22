Advertisement

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Reports say the man was looking underneath the stall
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.(Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a group of parents tackled and restrained a registered sex offender accused of spying on a 15-year-old girl in the bathroom of a South Carolina restaurant.

Duncan police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Court records show that Lane has several past convictions for similar behavior in both North and South Carolina dating back more than 20 years.

News outlets report that the incident occurred Sunday when the girl was using the bathroom at a Cracker Barrel and noticed a man looking out from under the stall beside her.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain plans to endorse him for president, a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP’s 2008 nominee.

News

LPS high schools to return to full in-person learning on Oct. 19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools announced on Tuesday plans to have all high schools back to full in-person learning by Oct. 19.

News

Lincoln neighbors help business owner in need.

Updated: 32 minutes ago

National

US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
William Emmett LeCroy, 50, on Tuesday would be the sixth federal inmate executed by lethal injection this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Forecast

Summer Lingers...

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
The first few days of fall will continue to feel summer-like...with mainly dry conditions and daytime highs in the 80s.

Latest News

News

Sydney Loofe case: Bailey Boswell murder trial starts Wednesday in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Jury selection will start Wednesday for the trial of Bailey Boswell. The 26-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Sydney Loofe.

News

Boswell Murder Trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jury selection will start Wednesday for the trial of Bailey Boswell. The 26-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Sydney Loofe.

News

OPD arrests missing inmate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Officers with the Omaha Police Department arrested an inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 after attending religious services in the community.

National

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.