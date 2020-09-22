Man dies after being struck by vehicle Monday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police are still investigating after a 41-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed in north Lincoln on Monday night.

The initial call came in around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said the victim was hit near 12th Street & Belmont Avenue.

According to LPD, officers arrived and saw the man lying on the ground. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the vehicle responsible was near 12th and Garber, but it has not been located and no arrests have been made.

The make and model of the vehicle have not been released by police.

According to LPD on scene Monday night, the death is related to multiple incidents throughout the day, including one from earlier in the evening at the nearby Hadji’s Smoke Shop.

However, on Tuesday morning police did not elaborate on what led up to the incident, but say the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made and the victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.