Sen. Fischer to support Supreme Court vote

Sen. Deb Fischer says she will be in favor of voting on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee
Sen. Deb Fischer says she will be in favor of voting on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee(KOLNKGIN)
By Press Release
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNB) - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, (R) NE, has come out in support of a vote this session on President Donald Trump’s nominee for the current vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. Fisher released the following statement following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg:

"As the Senate considers the way forward following the death of Justice Ginsburg, I believe it is important to take into account a full view of history. The Senate has rarely confirmed Supreme Court nominees during years when both the Senate and presidency were controlled by different parties, as we saw in 2016.

"However, since 1796 during election years of unified government between the Senate and the president, there have been 17 successful Supreme Court confirmations. Accordingly, voting on President Trump’s nominee is what the people who elected him in 2016, along with an enhanced Senate majority in both 2016 and 2018, expect us to do. It is also what Democrat leaders have said they would do if they were in our position.

“As such, once President Trump makes a nomination, I look forward to engaging in the process and evaluating the nominee on the basis of their qualifications, temperament, understanding of the Constitution, and commitment to the rule of law.”

President Trump is expected to announce his selection for the vacant court seat on Saturday.

