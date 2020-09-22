Advertisement

Summer Lingers...

Summer In September
Summer In September(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dry and seasonably warm conditions are expected for the balance of the work week...

A quiet and very stable weather pattern will continue across the region until a cold front arrives later Friday night and into Saturday. Ahead of that boundary look for high temperatures in the 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday...and perhaps the lower 90s for Friday afternoon. This front will provide the local area with its BEST chance for precipitation over the next week or so...but with that being said we are NOT expecting widespread rain...nor are we expecting significant moisture in the areas that do see rain. While this boundary is not likely to bring the region much in the way of needed precipitation...it will begin a cool down that will continue into next week. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday may still be a bit above average...in the upper 70s-to-lower 80s...but highs for Monday and Tuesday should cool into the upper 60s-to-mid 70s.

One interesting note in the forecast...as the remnants of tropical system Beta slide to the north and northeast...we will see some increasing low-level moisture in southern and southeastern Nebraska. This will translate into mostly cloudy skies later Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning...along with some possible fog...and maybe even some areas of drizzle mainly over the southeastern part of the state. Skies should clear in Lincoln as the day wears on...eventually becoming mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon with a high in the upper 70s-to-lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm, Sunny and Dry Weather Continues Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Fall arrives today but it will feel more like summer through the end of the week.

Forecast

Fall Officially Begins Tuesday but Summer Hangs On...

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Fall officially begins on Tuesday, but we'll still see more above average temperatures as summer tries to hang on for a bit longer.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
More warm weather expected this weekend with a weekend cool down.

Forecast

Warm and Dry This Week With Above Average Temperatures

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly Sunny, breezy and Warm Monday.

Latest News

Forecast

Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
More of the same on Monday - warm, breezy, and hazy conditions expected across the state.

Forecast

A Warm Week Ahead with a Weekend Cooldown?

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More of the same for Monday - sunny, hazy, and a bit breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s across the state.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
More warm, breezy weather expected on Monday.

Forecast

More Breezy, Hazy Weather on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Breezy, hazy, and warm weather expected on Sunday.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
More breezy, hazy weather expected for Sunday.

Forecast

Warmer, Breezy Weather Expected for the Weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warmer, breezy weather expected this weekend.