Summer Lingers...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dry and seasonably warm conditions are expected for the balance of the work week...

A quiet and very stable weather pattern will continue across the region until a cold front arrives later Friday night and into Saturday. Ahead of that boundary look for high temperatures in the 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday...and perhaps the lower 90s for Friday afternoon. This front will provide the local area with its BEST chance for precipitation over the next week or so...but with that being said we are NOT expecting widespread rain...nor are we expecting significant moisture in the areas that do see rain. While this boundary is not likely to bring the region much in the way of needed precipitation...it will begin a cool down that will continue into next week. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday may still be a bit above average...in the upper 70s-to-lower 80s...but highs for Monday and Tuesday should cool into the upper 60s-to-mid 70s.

One interesting note in the forecast...as the remnants of tropical system Beta slide to the north and northeast...we will see some increasing low-level moisture in southern and southeastern Nebraska. This will translate into mostly cloudy skies later Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning...along with some possible fog...and maybe even some areas of drizzle mainly over the southeastern part of the state. Skies should clear in Lincoln as the day wears on...eventually becoming mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon with a high in the upper 70s-to-lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.