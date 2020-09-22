Sydney Loofe case: Bailey Boswell murder trial starts Wednesday in Lexington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jury selection will start Wednesday for the trial of Bailey Boswell. The 26-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Sydney Loofe.

The trial is taking place in Lexington, 170 miles away from the home in Wilber where prosecutors said Loofe was strangled and dismembered.

Boswell’s attorney, requested the change of venue because he said the case was too high profile to get a fair trial in Wilber.

Boswell is accused of being involved in the 2017 murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, along with co-conspirator Aubrey Trail, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the case last year.

Loofe’s story starts with a missing person report in November 2017.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the circumstances around her disappearance were "concerning.'

Investigators learned Loofe’s last night was spent on a date with Boswell, who she had met on Tinder. She wasn’t seen or heard from again. Her phone last pinging a cell phone tower in Wilber, where Trail and Boswell lived in a basement apartment.

Trail and Boswell were identified as persons of interest early on, though it took several days for police to track them down in a hotel room in Branson, Missouri. While the pair were on the run, they posted videos on Facebook claiming they had nothing to do with Loofe’s disappearance.

Boswell specifically said she met Loofe on Tinder and they went on two dates which consisted of driving around and smoking marijuana. She said she dropped Loofe at a friend’s house after their second date and never heard from her again.

“I just want the family to know I’m sorry but I didn’t have anything to do with this,” Boswell said in the video. “I hope Sydney is found really soon, she’s a sweet amazing girl.”

Loofe’s body was found three weeks after she was reported missing. It was cut into 14 pieces and put in plastic bags that were abandoned in a field in Clay County.

Trail went to trial for the murder in June of 2019. In his trial, witnesses and early statements made by Trail spoke of a “sex cult” ran by Trail and Boswell. He also talked about witch craft and said at one point he was a vampire who could fly.

At one point, Trail had a violent outburst in which he tried to harm himself. He yelled “Bailey is innocent, curse you all,” and sliced his throat three times with an apparent razor blade.

Trail recovered from his injuries, but didn’t return to the courtroom until he took the stand himself. This is when he claimed Loofe’s death was an accident. He said he and Loofe were engaged in a sexual act and he was chocking her with an extension cord.

“I don’t know if Sydney had a seizure or what but that’s when she stopped breathing,” Trail said in his testimony.

When asked why he didn’t call for help, Trail said he didn’t think anybody would believe him.

Trail was found guilty of killing Loofe after three hours of deliberation.

Sentencing hasn’t happened yet, but he could face the death penalty. Boswell could also face the death penalty if found guilty.

