Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday:
New Cases: 76
- The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 76 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 5,850. The current recovery total is at 2,216 recoveries. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 72
Deaths: 8
- On Tuesday, September 22, the Douglas County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 15,322 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department received eight new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. One woman and seven men, all 70 years of age or older, have sadly passed. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county now is 189. DCHD has confirmed 11,659 county residents have recovered from the illness.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
