Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 76

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 76 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 5,850. The current recovery total is at 2,216 recoveries. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 72

Deaths: 8

  • On Tuesday, September 22, the Douglas County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 15,322 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
  • The Health Department received eight new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. One woman and seven men, all 70 years of age or older, have sadly passed. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county now is 189. DCHD has confirmed 11,659 county residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Summer Lingers...

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
The first few days of fall will continue to feel summer-like...with mainly dry conditions and daytime highs in the 80s.

News

DI Board of Directors approves plan for holding fall championships in spring

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
NCAA Division I fall championships will be conducted in the spring as outlined in recommendations from the Division I Council and supported by the Division I Presidential Forum, the Division I Board of Directors decided Tuesday.

News

Nebraska authorities ID body of man found in Lexington pond

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in south-central Nebraska have identified a man whose body was pulled from a sandpit pond near Lexington last week.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Latest News

News

Charter relaunches free Spectrum Internet offer for students and educators

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Charter Communications, Inc. announced on Monday a relaunch of its Remote Education Offer providing free Spectrum Internet and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12th graders, college students and/or educators.

Forecast

Warm, Sunny and Dry Weather Continues Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Fall arrives today but it will feel more like summer through the end of the week.

News

Sen. Fischer to support Supreme Court vote

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Press Release
Sen. Fischer cites precedent for supporting nomination being made in an election year.

News

Motorcyclist dies in southwest Omaha crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car at a southwestern Omaha intersection, authorities said.

News

Man arrested for hitting victim with mason jar

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 35-year-old man who reportedly hit a woman in the face with a mason jar and then resisted arrest.

News

Man dies after being struck by vehicle Monday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are still investigating after a 41-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed in north Lincoln on Monday night.