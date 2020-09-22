Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Tuesday, September 22, the Douglas County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 15,322 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received eight new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. One woman and seven men, all 70 years of age or older, have sadly passed. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county now is 189. DCHD has confirmed 11,659 county residents have recovered from the illness.