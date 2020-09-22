Advertisement

Warm, Sunny and Dry Weather Continues Tuesday

Autumnal Equinox
Autumnal Equinox(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fall arrives at 8:31 CDT this morning but it won’t feel like fall over the next several days. Another warm day is expected in the Lincoln area with above average temperatures and lots of sunshine. The high this afternoon will reach the mid 80s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph. Mostly clear and mild tonight with low dropping to the upper 50s. We may see a few more clouds on Wednesday, but it will still be mostly sunny and warm with the high in the lower 80s. Mostly sunny on Thursday with the afternoon high in the mid 80s and it might be a bit more humid. Friday could be a hot day with sunshine and the high around 90.

Saturday will be cooler with the high around 80 and just a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday will be pleasant with the high again around 80 and mostly sunny. Monday should be dry with the high in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Fall Officially Begins Tuesday but Summer Hangs On...

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Fall officially begins on Tuesday, but we'll still see more above average temperatures as summer tries to hang on for a bit longer.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
More warm weather expected this weekend with a weekend cool down.

Forecast

Warm and Dry This Week With Above Average Temperatures

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly Sunny, breezy and Warm Monday.

Forecast

Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
More of the same on Monday - warm, breezy, and hazy conditions expected across the state.

Latest News

Forecast

A Warm Week Ahead with a Weekend Cooldown?

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More of the same for Monday - sunny, hazy, and a bit breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s across the state.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
More warm, breezy weather expected on Monday.

Forecast

More Breezy, Hazy Weather on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Breezy, hazy, and warm weather expected on Sunday.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
More breezy, hazy weather expected for Sunday.

Forecast

Warmer, Breezy Weather Expected for the Weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warmer, breezy weather expected this weekend.

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
Warmer this weekend with a small chance of rain