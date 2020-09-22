Warm, Sunny and Dry Weather Continues Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fall arrives at 8:31 CDT this morning but it won’t feel like fall over the next several days. Another warm day is expected in the Lincoln area with above average temperatures and lots of sunshine. The high this afternoon will reach the mid 80s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph. Mostly clear and mild tonight with low dropping to the upper 50s. We may see a few more clouds on Wednesday, but it will still be mostly sunny and warm with the high in the lower 80s. Mostly sunny on Thursday with the afternoon high in the mid 80s and it might be a bit more humid. Friday could be a hot day with sunshine and the high around 90.

Saturday will be cooler with the high around 80 and just a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday will be pleasant with the high again around 80 and mostly sunny. Monday should be dry with the high in the upper 70s.

