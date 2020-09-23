Advertisement

A Little Summer “Sizzle” In Late September...

Warm End To The Week
Warm End To The Week(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head for the second-half of the week expect temperatures to remain well-above the seasonal averages for this time of the year...

Forecast conditions will change significantly over the next week or so...just don’t expect much movement in the short-term. Dry and warm weather will dominate the local area through Friday...with a noticeable cool down for the weekend as a cold front glides across the region Friday night and into Saturday. The frontal passage will bring us a very small chance for precipitation on Saturday but most locations should remain dry...and the temperatures behind the front are still expected to be above normal for late-September. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will range from the mid 80s-to-lower 90s in Lincoln...with lower-to-mid 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. Warmer-than-average temperatures will linger into the beginning of the new week with highs on Monday still around 80°...but MUCH COOLER conditions will work their way into our local forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

An upper-level trough of low pressure will develop across parts of the Midwest...and that will mean a significant drop in daily temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week...with highs primarily in the 60s. Rain chances will remain “slight” even as we see a major cool down...with a small chance for precipitation in our Wednesday forecast...otherwise the “mainly dry” part of our weather pattern should continue. The expected “chill” will also effect overnight lows next week...with temperatures potentially falling into the 30s by next Thursday morning. The cooler readings will also be accompanied by gusty winds at times. Stay tuned to the forecast over the next several days as dramatic changes are expected over the next week...from highs in the 90s early in the period...to morning lows in the 30s late in the period.

