Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man connected to a deadly hit and run that killed a 41-year-old Monday night.

Hani Hadgi, 29, was arrested Tuesday for leaving the scene of a serious injury accident and booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

Lincoln Police said officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Garber in north Lincoln around 10:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

Officers found 41-year-old Victor Melendez laying on the ground. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

According to LPD investigators, the vehicle suspected of hitting Melendez was found at the scene with no occupants.

Investigators said the vehicle drove off the street, onto the grass, hit Melendez and continued driving before coming to a stop after hitting a street sign.

At the scene Monday, officers told 10/11 NOW that Melendez’s death was related to multiple incidents in the area earlier in the day, including one at the nearby Hadji’s Smoke Shop.

