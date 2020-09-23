Advertisement

Dine Out Lincoln extended through October

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln officials announced Wednesday that the Dine Out Lincoln program will be extended until October 31.

The program allows restaurants and other establishments to temporarily expand their business footprint into adjacent outdoor, publicly or privately-owned spaces with a streamlined application and no fee.

“We continue to look for innovative ways to provide additional support to our community businesses during the pandemic,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird, “Dine Out Lincoln creates flexibility for local restaurants to expand their operations while keeping their employees and customers safe.”

The program was created in May to allow businesses to serve more customers while still following the requirements of the COVID-19 Directed Health Measure (DHM).

“It’s time to get out and support our local businesses by making a plan to Dine Out now,” said Council member Roy Christensen. “Local restaurants are ready to safely serve you and your family.  Let’s help them succeed.”

As part of the program, an outdoor dining review team has the  authority to waive or amend code requirements relating to outdoor dining.  The team reviews and approves permits and can revoke them if issues arise that impact the public’s safety or access. More information is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov on the “Business Resources” page.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Becoming Mostly Sunny This Afternoon

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with above average temperatures.

News

LPD: Trailer with tools stolen from Valentino’s parking lot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a construction trailer was stolen from the parking lot of a restaurant.

News

Woman arrested for second time in six days for stealing a car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
For the second time in less than a week, a Lincoln woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing a car, as well as burglarizing a home and stealing things from several cars.

News

Elton John reschedules Lincoln performance

Updated: 4 hours ago
Elton John has found a date to perform at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln after having to postpone his June concert.

Latest News

News

Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit and run in north Lincoln Monday night

News

Crime Stoppers: LPD shares surveillance video of Chevy Silverado stealing trailer

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

KOLN

Moos: Sellout streak will continue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos says the Huskers' sellout streak will continue, calling 2020 an "asterisk" season.

News

Inspector General of corrections releases yearly report

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
His yearly report for 2020 outlines an overcrowding emergency, staffing issues, and a lack of transparency when it comes to COVID-19.