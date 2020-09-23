Dine Out Lincoln extended through October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln officials announced Wednesday that the Dine Out Lincoln program will be extended until October 31.

The program allows restaurants and other establishments to temporarily expand their business footprint into adjacent outdoor, publicly or privately-owned spaces with a streamlined application and no fee.

“We continue to look for innovative ways to provide additional support to our community businesses during the pandemic,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird, “Dine Out Lincoln creates flexibility for local restaurants to expand their operations while keeping their employees and customers safe.”

The program was created in May to allow businesses to serve more customers while still following the requirements of the COVID-19 Directed Health Measure (DHM).

“It’s time to get out and support our local businesses by making a plan to Dine Out now,” said Council member Roy Christensen. “Local restaurants are ready to safely serve you and your family. Let’s help them succeed.”

As part of the program, an outdoor dining review team has the authority to waive or amend code requirements relating to outdoor dining. The team reviews and approves permits and can revoke them if issues arise that impact the public’s safety or access. More information is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov on the “Business Resources” page.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.