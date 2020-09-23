Elton John reschedules Lincoln performance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Elton John has found a date to perform at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln after having to postpone his June concert.

John will perform his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on March 27, 2022.

This last time he played in Lincoln was back in 2013.

Tickets are available, and can be found here. Original tickets to the June show will be honored.

