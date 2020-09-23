Advertisement

GISH increasing security for Friday night game against Westside

Grand Island Public Schools Wednesday announced that it would increase security at Friday night's game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium in Grand Island.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools announced Wednesday that they are increasing security at Friday night’s game due to social media posts urging fans from visiting teams to ignore the district’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

In an open letter posted on the district’s Facebook page, school board president Bonnie Hinkle and superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover said a handful of people on social media were encouraging people to ignore the district’s policy of banning visiting team fans and parents from attending games in Grand Island. The letter also stated in part, “We have a responsibility to our students, families, and educators to take this seriously. As of this Friday, September 25, anyone without a ticket to our game will be asked to leave school property immediately.”

The letter from Hinkle and Grover also stated, “We as adults must put the safety of our children first. Please help us make football games a safe and enjoyable event for players and to give them a chance to play without being distracted. We look forward to returning to our regular football game ticketing next school year.”

The district announced at the beginning of the year that a limited number of Grand Island fans would be permitted to attend home football games and that fans from visiting teams would be banned altogether.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday which social media posts the letter referred to. A preliminary search turned up posts from the twitter feed of an Omaha business with apparent ties to the Omaha Westside school district.

The letter from Hinkle and Grover went on to state that the district would monitor and evaluate its guidelines for winter sports and would update the community if there are changes in district policy.

