HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Tues, Sept. 22)

Pius defeated LSW, Elkhorn South beats Norris
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HS Volleyball Scoreboard

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Auburn def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-14, 23-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Ponca, 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22

Bellevue East def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21

Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20

Crawford def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-12

Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-12, 29-27, 23-25

David City def. Cross County, 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-8, 25-23, 25-6

Dorchester def. Osceola, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-10

Douglas County West def. Yutan, 9-25, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, 15-10

Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-14, 25-8

Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-10, 25-13, 25-21

Hampton def. Heartland, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 35-33, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18

Hershey def. Kimball, 25-3, 25-12, 25-8

Kearney Catholic def. Centura, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Kenesaw def. Silver Lake, 21-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-18, 15-6

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-21, 25-17

Lincoln East def. Fremont, 30-28, 25-17, 25-17

Lincoln High def. Kearney, 17-25, 25-23, 27-29, 25-23, 15-11

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11

Meridian def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-10, 25-22

Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 25-19, 16-25

Niobrara/Verdigre def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-4, 25-10

Overton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-10, 25-14

Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 16-25, 28-26, 25-22

Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20

Sidney def. Chase County, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-16, 25-10, 16-25, 25-19

Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20

St. Paul def. Adams Central, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15

Superior def. Fairbury, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21

Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Twin Loup def. Central Valley, 25-19, 25-21, 25-13

Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22

Archbishop Bergan Triangular

Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-17, 25-11

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 25-15

BDS Triangular

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-8, 25-7

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-14

Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Christian, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18

Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18

Boone Central Triangular

Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-13

Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-9, 25-18

Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-16

Burwell Triangular

Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-10

Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12

CWC Double Triangular

CWC def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-12

Elm Creek Triangular

Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-6

South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-22

South Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-16

Harvard Double Triangular

Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-16, 25-19

Hastings Triangular

Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-11, 25-22

Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-15

Hastings def. Crete, 25-12, 25-12

Humphrey-Lindsey Holy Family Triangular

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 26-24, 25-23

West Point-Beemer def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-20

Lincoln Christian Triangular

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-13

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Christian, 25-18, 25-24

Loomis Triangular

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-14

Bertrand def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-20

Franklin def. Loomis, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16

Morrill Triangular

Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-19, 25-19

Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-13

Ogallala Triangular

Alliance def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-10

Ogallala def. Alliance, 25-12, 25-18

Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-4

Ord Triangular

Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 25-11

Sandy Creek def. Central City, 26-24, 27-25

Paxton Tournament

Potter-Dix def. Wallace, 25-18, 25-23

Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-16, 25-20

Championship

Wauneta-Palisade def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 25-16

Third Place

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14

Randolph Triangular

Randolph def. Wakefield, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-13

St Mary’s Triangular

Boyd County def. North Central, 25-22, 25-22

Boyd County def. St. Mary’s, 25-21, 25-7

North Central def. St. Mary’s, 25-12, 25-16

Stanton Triangular

Pender def. Stanton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21

Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-10, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-17

Summerland Triangular

O’Neill def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-14

O’Neill def. Summerland, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21

Thayer Central Triangular

Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

