Huge mail in ballot request ahead of election

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The election commission is a flurry of activity just six days before the first mail-in ballot heads out.

Generally, a presidential election brings out 70% of registered voters in Douglas County. This year is predicted to be similar and voter Caresse Hotovy will be there.

“I want my voice to be heard,” Hotovy said.

She plans to be among the more than 150,000 people in county voting by mail.

“I don’t like the crowds and having to wait in line and all of that so when I did it a couple of years ago and realized how easy it was I decided I’d do that from now on,” Hotovy said.

Inside the election commission, thousands of ballots are being printed and sorted to fulfill the mail-in requests. 100,000 will go out Monday.

“This is by far, by far, our biggest one-day mailing,” Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said.

Only 41,000 mail-in ballots went out for the last presidential election. The primary in May was the first affected by the pandemic and 38,000 were mail for that.

“This election is going to be much larger by mail than historically. We usually have a big turn out at the polling place,” Kruse said.

Requests for ballots are still rolling in. You have until October 23 to ask for yours.

“Voters will have two options after that. To either come vote in person in our office or to go to their polling place on election day,” Kruse said.

If choosing to vote in person on election day, plan to build some extra time into your schedule. They’re doubling poll workers at each site but to maintain social distancing and a clean environment they ask for patience.

