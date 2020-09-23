Advertisement

Lincoln hospitals caring for highest number of COVID-19 patients since pandemic started

On Wednesday, September 23, Bryan Health announced 36 COVID-19 inpatients, the highest number since the pandemic started.
By Bill Schammert
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - About two weeks after COVID-19 cases last peaked in Lancaster County, Bryan Health said it now has the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started. Data released Wednesday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department shows similar information.

There are currently 36 COVID-19 inpatients at Bryan Health hospitals in Lincoln, with 19 from Lancaster County. Of the 36, ten are in the ICU and six are on ventilators.

“We have adequate ICU beds and ventilator availability for treating COVID-19 patients. How many of each are in use depends upon the day, the time of day and also non-COVID patient demands for these services," Bryan Health said in a statement to 10/11 NOW.

“There is currently a high non-COVID hospitalization in Lincoln, as well as growing COVID inpatients. We are busy, but honored to care for the Nebraskans needing our help.”

The average age for a COVID-19 patient at the hospital during the month of September is 68, according to Bryan Health.

COVID-19 cases peaked in Lancaster County the week ending September 12, with 690 positive cases. During that week, there was also a record number of tests with 5,336, and a positivity rate of 12.9 percent.

Countywide, there are currently 53 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 23 from Lancaster County. According to data issued throughout the pandemic, 53 is the highest reported local number, second to the 47 total COVID-19 patients reported on May 18 and September 22. On May 21, LLCHD did report a higher number of patients specifically from Lancaster County, with 24.

Statewide, Nebraska DHHS is reporting a similar trend. As of Tuesday, September 22, there were 197 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, the highest total since June 3. Nebraska hospitalizations peaked on May 27, with 232.

According to DHHS, there are currently 34 percent of hospital beds available, 29 percent of ICU beds available, and 79 percent of ventilators available.

