Lincoln Public Schools, UNL create career STEM program at Northeast High

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools and the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are joining together to launch the LPS-UNL Early College and Career STEM Program at Northeast High School. LPS and UNL celebrated the launch of the program during an event at Lincoln Northeast High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Through hands-on, immersive experiences and early college pathways, the program will prepare Northeast students in the areas of food, energy, water, and societal systems, which are collectively known as FEWS2. Pathways are designed for students who wish to pursue a two- or four-year college degree, as well as for students who plan to enter the workforce after graduating from high school.

“This is an exciting new opportunity for our students and aligns our goals of empowering our students to find academic success through authentic learning opportunities, rigorous standards, and individualized learning,” said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. “We have had many successful partnerships with UNL, and this is just another example of the great collaboration between our two institutions that will benefit our students and community.”

The program is designed to provide pathways for learners at Northeast who are interested in FEWS2. Examples of these pathways include:

Students who plan to enter the workforce after high school graduation can earn non-credit competencies in certain areas that will give them an edge as they look for employment.

Students will be able to earn college credit for classes that will transfer to UNL and other post-secondary institutions.

Students who earn a certain number of credits can earn a certificate of college credit, which they can use to seek work after high school or can put toward a four-year degree.

Most importantly, students will be able to explore careers in agriculture and natural resources.

A summer enrichment program built around FEWS2 concepts will take place in the summer of 2021. Beginning in the fall of 2021, FEWS2 concepts will be integrated into Northeast’s ninth and 10th-grade math and science curriculums. In the fall of 2022, 11th and 12th graders will begin to enroll in early college credit classes and explore non-credit pathways, too. On- and off-ramps are built into the program for students who decide it’s not for them, decide to enroll later in their high school career, or who drop out of the program and then decide to rejoin.

“As a first-generation college student who pursued an education and career in agriculture and life science, I know I would have benefited greatly from a program like this,” said UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green. “I am personally so excited for the Lincoln Northeast students whose career options are going to expand because of this partnership between UNL and LPS.”

The program is designed to be affordable and accessible to students and their families. Non-credit experiences will be available to students free-of-charge. Student who opt to take classes for college credit will receive reduced tuition.

LPS and CASNR have a long history of collaborating to create an enriching, hands-on programming related to agriculture, life sciences and natural resources.

Nearly 20 years ago, LPS, CASNR and the Lincoln Children’s Zoo joined together to launch the Our Zoo to You program, in which animals from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo lived in LPS elementary classrooms for six weeks and were incorporated into reading, writing, science and math curriculum. Other successful programs, including Bug Bash and the Summer Soybean Institute, followed.

Tiffany Heng-Moss, dean of UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, said all of these programs challenged LPS students to use design thinking and scientific inquiry and have prepared them to meet the challenges of a changing world. The Early STEM program is no different.

“We built this program to meet students where they are at and help prepare them for future careers in the growing areas of food, energy, water and societal systems,” said Heng-Moss. “In Nebraska, one in four jobs is related to agriculture and natural resources, and a prepared workforce with highly developed problem-solving and critical-thinking skills will be essential to Nebraska’s future success. I am so proud of this partnership and the opportunities it will bring for students and for Nebraska.”

More information is available at https://casnr.unl.edu/early-college-and-career-stem-program.

