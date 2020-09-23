LPD: Trailer with tools stolen from Valentino’s parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a construction trailer was stolen from the parking lot of a restaurant.

Last week, on September 16 around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a theft from the Valentino’s parking lot, at the corner of South and S 17th Streets.

Responding officers learned a construction trailer was stolen from the restaurant, which was being renovated.

LPD said the owner of the stolen trailer explained to officers they had left the work trailer locked and used a coupler device to secure the trailer as well.

Officers believe sometime during the night someone stole the trailer, an 8′x16′ H&H enclosed trailer, that contained a number of tools.

LPD estimates the total loss is $19,000.

Investigators continue looking into this case and anyone with information should give LPD a call at (402) 441-6000.

