Moos: Sellout streak will continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos says the Huskers' sellout streak will continue past the 2020 season. Moos says this year will be marked with an asterisk since fans are not allowed to attend games.

“If you can’t sell, you can’t sell out," Moos said.

Nebraska owns the longest sellout streak in college football at 375 games dating back to 1962. The Big Ten announced last Wednesday that ticket sales will not be involved in the conference’s plan for hosting football games this fall. Parents and other family members, however, may be permitted on certain campuses across the Big Ten.

“This is going to be an asterisk year where the sellout streak just settles where it is and we pick up again next year," Moos said.

