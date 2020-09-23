Morning Clouds Will Give Way To Afternoon Sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy with some patchy fog possible. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon and still warm. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies for tonight and mild with lows around 60. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be about 15 degrees above average, reaching 86 degrees. Friday will be a hot and sunny day. The high will be in the lower 90s.

Saturday will be a bit cooler but still above average. The high will be in the mid 80s and there is a slight chance for an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Sunday will be mainly dry and pleasant with the high around 80.

Monday will be warm once again with the afternoon high in the mid 80s and mostly sunny. Tuesday will be much cooler with high around 70 and mainly dry.

