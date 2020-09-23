Advertisement

Morning Clouds Will Give Way To Afternoon Sunshine

Morning Clouds, Afternoon Sun
Morning Clouds, Afternoon Sun(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy with some patchy fog possible. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon and still warm. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies for tonight and mild with lows around 60. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be about 15 degrees above average, reaching 86 degrees. Friday will be a hot and sunny day. The high will be in the lower 90s.

Saturday will be a bit cooler but still above average. The high will be in the mid 80s and there is a slight chance for an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Sunday will be mainly dry and pleasant with the high around 80.

Monday will be warm once again with the afternoon high in the mid 80s and mostly sunny. Tuesday will be much cooler with high around 70 and mainly dry.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Summer Lingers...

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
The first few days of fall will continue to feel summer-like...with mainly dry conditions and daytime highs in the 80s.

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Part of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas could see fog Wednesday morning.

Forecast

Warm, Sunny and Dry Weather Continues Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Fall arrives today but it will feel more like summer through the end of the week.

Forecast

Fall Officially Begins Tuesday but Summer Hangs On...

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Fall officially begins on Tuesday, but we'll still see more above average temperatures as summer tries to hang on for a bit longer.

Latest News

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
More warm weather expected this weekend with a weekend cool down.

Forecast

Warm and Dry This Week With Above Average Temperatures

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly Sunny, breezy and Warm Monday.

Forecast

Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
More of the same on Monday - warm, breezy, and hazy conditions expected across the state.

Forecast

A Warm Week Ahead with a Weekend Cooldown?

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More of the same for Monday - sunny, hazy, and a bit breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s across the state.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
More warm, breezy weather expected on Monday.

Forecast

More Breezy, Hazy Weather on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Breezy, hazy, and warm weather expected on Sunday.