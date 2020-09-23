Advertisement

Pandemic could affect ag industry for years to come

(10/11 NOW)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new study from the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Platte Institute shows COVID-19 had a major impact on Nebraska agriculture – both good and bad.

Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation with four percent. A quarter of the state’s GDP, and a quarter of the state’s labor force are in agriculture, according to a UNL study from 2012.

It’s also expected that federal assistance will make up 50 percent of this year’s net farm income.

“For the six months ending in June, according to the bankruptcy reports, Nebraska had the second highest number of farm bankruptcies next to Wisconsin,” Jay Rempe, Senior Economist with the Nebraska Farm Bureau said. “We’ve also seen loan delinquencies, payment rates creeping up higher.”

Economists said the pandemic hit farmers and processors like a 1-2 punch.

“(There was) a dramatic shift in food demand from the hotel/restaurant sector to grocery sector,” Rempe said. "Coming into COVID about 54 percent of our food was consumed away from home.

But when the PPP loans came out, 19 percent went to agriculture, impacting 22,000 jobs.

SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loan Level Data.
SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loan Level Data.(U.S. Department of the Treasury.)

“Corn farming, cattle farming and ranching and feed lots received the most support for their jobs,” Sarah Curry, Policy Director at the Platte Institute, said. "The economic injury and disaster loans - this is the first time agriculture has been eligible for those loans.

The processing sector accounts for nearly 28,000 jobs. Ethanol production accounts for nearly 2,000 Nebraska jobs.

This June, a study predicted losses of $3.7 billion if conditions did not improve.

“We produce corn, soybeans, beef, pork and some poultry and if you look, those are some of the commodities that got hit the hardest,” Rempe said.

But those in the ag industry said they’ve learned a lot from this pandemic and are learning how to be more efficient for the future.

“Are there other licenses, other recertifications, other educational mandates we could shift to an online version to keep people from say, Western Nebraska having to drive hundreds of miles to go to a location and save those valuable resources, so they can put them elsewhere?” Curry said.

Coming into this, net farm income was recovering from a nearly 70 percent drop. Those struggles were tied to trade wars and flooding. Now these pandemic impacts could linger for years to come.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Little Summer “Sizzle” In Late September...

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Summer-like weather will continue through the end of the week...with a bit of a cool down expected by the weekend. Rain chances will remain very small throughout the period.

News

Vendors look forward to Junk Jaunt to bring in revenue

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Shannon Heckt
This weekend it will be nice weather to hit the road for the annual Junk Jaunt. There were fears it wouldn’t go on this year due to the pandemic.

KOLN

Nebraska Men’s Basketball team won’t play in Myrtle Beach tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska will not participate in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Invitational in November, the University of Nebraska - Lincoln confirmed Wednesday.

News

GISH increasing security for Friday night game against Westside

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
“We have a responsibility to our students, families, and educators to take this seriously."

Latest News

News

Lincoln hospitals caring for highest number of COVID-19 patients since pandemic started

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert
There are currently 36 COVID-19 inpatients at Bryan Health hospitals in Lincoln, with 19 from Lancaster County.

Forecast

Becoming Mostly Sunny This Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with above average temperatures.

News

Dine Out Lincoln extended through October

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lincoln officials announced Wednesday that the Dine Out Lincoln program will be extended until October 31.

News

LPD: Trailer with tools stolen from Valentino’s parking lot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a construction trailer was stolen from the parking lot of a restaurant.

News

Woman arrested for second time in six days for stealing a car

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
For the second time in less than a week, a Lincoln woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing a car, as well as burglarizing a home and stealing things from several cars.

News

Elton John reschedules Lincoln performance

Updated: 8 hours ago
Elton John has found a date to perform at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln after having to postpone his June concert.