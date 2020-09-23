Pandemic could affect ag industry for years to come

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new study from the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Platte Institute shows COVID-19 had a major impact on Nebraska agriculture – both good and bad.

Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation with four percent. A quarter of the state’s GDP, and a quarter of the state’s labor force are in agriculture, according to a UNL study from 2012.

It’s also expected that federal assistance will make up 50 percent of this year’s net farm income.

“For the six months ending in June, according to the bankruptcy reports, Nebraska had the second highest number of farm bankruptcies next to Wisconsin,” Jay Rempe, Senior Economist with the Nebraska Farm Bureau said. “We’ve also seen loan delinquencies, payment rates creeping up higher.”

Economists said the pandemic hit farmers and processors like a 1-2 punch.

“(There was) a dramatic shift in food demand from the hotel/restaurant sector to grocery sector,” Rempe said. "Coming into COVID about 54 percent of our food was consumed away from home.

But when the PPP loans came out, 19 percent went to agriculture, impacting 22,000 jobs.

SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loan Level Data. (U.S. Department of the Treasury.)

“Corn farming, cattle farming and ranching and feed lots received the most support for their jobs,” Sarah Curry, Policy Director at the Platte Institute, said. "The economic injury and disaster loans - this is the first time agriculture has been eligible for those loans.

The processing sector accounts for nearly 28,000 jobs. Ethanol production accounts for nearly 2,000 Nebraska jobs.

This June, a study predicted losses of $3.7 billion if conditions did not improve.

“We produce corn, soybeans, beef, pork and some poultry and if you look, those are some of the commodities that got hit the hardest,” Rempe said.

But those in the ag industry said they’ve learned a lot from this pandemic and are learning how to be more efficient for the future.

“Are there other licenses, other recertifications, other educational mandates we could shift to an online version to keep people from say, Western Nebraska having to drive hundreds of miles to go to a location and save those valuable resources, so they can put them elsewhere?” Curry said.

Coming into this, net farm income was recovering from a nearly 70 percent drop. Those struggles were tied to trade wars and flooding. Now these pandemic impacts could linger for years to come.

