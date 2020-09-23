Report: Nebraska to host basketball tournament in Lincoln bubble

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team expects to begin the 2020-21 season in late November. Turns out, the Huskers may be playing at home for their opening games. A report on Wednesday indicates that the Huskers plan to host a tournament including several Power 5 conference teams.

Sources: Nebraska will not be a part of the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Orlando and will instead host its own bubble in Lincoln during the first week of the season.



Several power conferences teams are expected to be included. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 23, 2020

Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, says sources indicate that the Huskers will create a “bubble” in Lincoln to create a safe and healthy playing environment for the participating teams. The NCAA men’s basketball season is scheduled to begin on November 25th.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.