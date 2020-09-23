Report: Nebraska to host basketball tournament in Lincoln bubble
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team expects to begin the 2020-21 season in late November. Turns out, the Huskers may be playing at home for their opening games. A report on Wednesday indicates that the Huskers plan to host a tournament including several Power 5 conference teams.
Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, says sources indicate that the Huskers will create a “bubble” in Lincoln to create a safe and healthy playing environment for the participating teams. The NCAA men’s basketball season is scheduled to begin on November 25th.
