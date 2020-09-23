LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three years ago, Michael Potter was asked to switch positions. Raymond Central’s new head coach wanted Potter to move from fullback to offensive line. With the switch, Potter immediately earned a starting job. And he’s played in every game since.

Potter and his fellow upperclassmen have led a dramatic turnaround at Raymond Central, who carries a 4-0 record into Week 5. Prior to this season, the Mustangs had won only four games over the previous two seasons.

“We looked in the stands the last few years,” Potter said, “and there weren’t many people. We were always doubted. Finally, we’re starting to get something good going.”

Experience is starting to pay off for the Mustangs. Potter and multiple other players are three-year starters.

“In past seasons, we’re so used to not being as successful as we’ve been this year," junior quarterback Conner Kriekemeier said. "Its getting way better around here.”

Head coach Wade Houchin says there is a different vibe around his team. Players are more confident and their knowledge of the system has increased. Additionally, Houchin says the coaching staff has simplified the playbook, which has paid off this fall.

“We had guys thinking too much,” Houchin said. “We were out-scheming our own guys at certain times. We’re focusing on being fast, fresh, and having fun.”

Raymond Central is in pursuit of the school’s first playoff berth since 2013. Players say they just wanted to have a winning record this fall. But after the Mustangs' successful start, goals are being adjusted. They now have their sights set on qualifying for the post-season.

Raymond Central hosts Ashland-Greenwood on Friday Night. Like the Mustangs, the Bluejays enter the game with an undefeated record.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.