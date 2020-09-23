Advertisement

Vendors look forward to Junk Jaunt to bring in revenue

By Shannon Heckt
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - This weekend it will be nice weather to hit the road for the annual Junk Jaunt. There were fears it wouldn’t go on this year due to the pandemic.

Junk Jaunt usually brings in people from all across the country to central Nebraska to buy their favorite antiques. The organizers worked closely with health departments to get approval.

Refind Thrift and More in Grand Island took a leap of faith and opened their doors in the middle of the pandemic. Since June they have been getting their name out there but with many large events like the State Fair, Harvest of Harmony parade, and others being canceled or changed it has been a challenge. The Junk Jaunt is helping them show people they are ready for business.

“It’s one of the first things in Nebraska that has opened up to the community again. It’s a big outlet for the state of Nebraska,” owner Stephanie Keezer said. “It brings a lot in tourism, it brings in a lot from all of the United States. It really affects not only small vendors but a lot of restaurants as well as hotels.”

From Wood River all the way to Broken Bow there are stores, vendors, and garage sales along the 500 mile jaunt route. Many have been impacted financially due to the pandemic so they are excited to welcome customers to check out their sales.

“Junk Jaunt brings in a lot of garage sales and it affects a lot of small communities and families may not be able to do those garage sale seasons,” Keezer said. “Some of those communities don’t do a city wide and it makes a big difference and impact on those families as well.”

The General Coordinator Dianne Wiberg said vendors must adhere to the local directed health measures for safety and they will be responsible for having their customers follow the rules. The Junk Jaunt board carefully discussed the event and felt it would be safe to still hold it this year.

The event begins Friday and runs through Sunday. There is a full map of all the vendors listed online through the catalog.

