Woman arrested for second time in six days for stealing a car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second time in less than a week, a Lincoln woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing a car, as well as burglarizing a home and stealing things from several cars.

The Lincoln Police Department said 28-year-old Mary G. Nyembo is facing burglary charges, two counts of theft charges, and two counts of theft of unlawful taking charges.

On Tuesday, LPD said officers responded to a report of a theft on S 16th Street, at the corner of B Street.

Responding officers spoke with several victims who reported that a woman, identified as Nyembo, had stolen belongings from a number of cars, as well as houses.

LPD said officers contacted Nyembo near Goodhue Boulevard and B Street while she was getting inside a 1990 gray Lexus. According to LPD, that car had been reported stolen.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and determined five incidents involving victims of a theft.

LPD said based on victim statements, witness statements and belongings found in Nyembo’s possession, investigators developed probable cause believing that she’d stolen the car, burglarized a home and stolen those items from several cars.

Nyembo was arrested.

More: LPD: Woman steals, says she was tired of walking

Six days before the most recent arrest, on Wednesday September 16, LPD arrested Nyembo who stole a car and explained to officers that she took it because she was tired of walking.

Nyembo is facing theft by unlawful taking charges in that case.

