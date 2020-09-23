Advertisement

Woman gives birth to quadruplets after brain surgery in Texas

By KTVT staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - For most parents-to-be, expecting quadruplets would be enough of a shock.

But after receiving the happy news, a Texas couple found out something devastating. The mother had a brain tumor, and she needed surgery to get it out.

“I found out I was having quadruplets, I straight up cried for like two days,” Katie Sturm said.

Two weeks after Katie Sturm and husband Chris Sturm found out about the quadruplets, a seizure led to a second diagnosis.

“But when I saw the second one myself and it became like a real thing because I could physically see it, it became one of those moments where holy cow, the possibility that something could happen to my wife and my kids is very prevalent and very real,” the father said.

The mother underwent brain surgery at UT Southwestern before her boys were born at 32 weeks in July.

“If you didn’t know she had brain surgery, you wouldn’t know she had brain surgery,” said Dr. Toral Patel, UT Southwestern Medical Center. “She looks really great, and she has coped with this better than anyone could have ever imagined. She’s remarkable.”

Katie Sturm said at that point, she just turned it over to God.

“I guess he wouldn’t give me quadruplets if he didn’t want me to be around for them,” she said.

Dr. Becky Ennis at UT Southwestern Medical Center said all the babies came out crying.

“It was all very smooth and went really without a hitch,” Ennis said.

After a few weeks in the NICU, the Sturm boys have joined big brother Ryan at home.

Not a bad haul for a woman who was told as a teen that a medical condition would prevent her from having biological children.

Katie Sturm did not undergo fertility treatments. The odds of having quadruplets without fertility assistance is about one in 700,000.

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: moments ago
|
By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JIM LITKE
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.

National

Grand jury to present report in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

National

Amber Alert: Missing 3-year-old found safe, Dallas police say

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
The Dallas Police Dept. says a regional statewide Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted and critically missing toddler.

National Politics

Democrats propose sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATTHEW DALY
House Democrats on Wednesday proposed a sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald Trump, capture the Senate from Republicans and keep their House majority.

National

Rep. Marcy Kaptur reacts to the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

National Politics

Roberts: Ginsburg was ‘tough, brave, a fighter, a winner’

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

Forecast

Becoming Mostly Sunny This Afternoon

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with above average temperatures.

National

‘When can I shred this check?’ and other online banking FAQ

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Chanelle Bessette, NerdWallet
Here are answers to common questions about online banking during the pandemic.

News

LPD: Trailer with tools stolen from Valentino’s parking lot

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a construction trailer was stolen from the parking lot of a restaurant.

National

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KEN SWEET
The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting, reported by Reuters, led to an intense backlash in Washington and on social media.