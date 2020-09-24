Advertisement

Former Husker Alex Gordon retiring from MLB

Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (KY3)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. – Longtime Kansas City Royal and former Husker Alex Gordan is retiring, according to the Royals twitter account.

“After 14 years of hard work and dedication to the #Royals, Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball,” the tweet said.

Gordon graduated from Nebraska in 2005 and finishes his career with 190 home runs, a .257 batting average, and seven gold gloves.

“Thank you for always giving it your all, Gordo,” the tweet added.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man crashes into Lincoln City bus; chased down by driver

Updated: moments ago
|
Lincoln Police said a StarTran driver held down a theft suspect until police arrived after the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into his bus

News

Drive-in movie night at the Lincoln Airport

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The October 16 event is free but limited to the first 100 vehicles that sign up.

News

LPD: Man breaks into two cars at church parking lot

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man at the Hall of Justice after a witness saw the man breaking into two cars at a church parking lot.

News

Man facing theft, drug charges after stealing cell phone charger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A man is facing theft and drug charges after police say he stole a cell phone charger from a gas station.

Latest News

News

StarTran operator holds down theft suspect until police arrive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police said a StarTran driver held down a theft suspect until police arrived after the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into his bus.

News

Steady, but slow, recovery for Nebraska economy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Press Release
After a rough spring, economic indicators in Nebraska are up for fourth straight month.

News

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 2: Jury selection continues in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Bailey Boswell is charged with first degree murder, improper disposal of human remains and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Sydney Loofe.

News

COVID-19 has major impacts on agriculture in Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 has major impacts on agriculture in Nebraska; the industry received 19 percent of PPP loans given to Nebraska.

News

Lincoln mother fights for awareness of Sickle Cell Disease after losing son years ago

Updated: 3 hours ago
September is national Sickle Cell awareness month. Sickle Cell Disease is a rare blood disorder affecting 100,000 Americans.

News

Inmate seriously injured in assault at LCC

Updated: 3 hours ago