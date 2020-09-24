Former Husker Alex Gordon retiring from MLB
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. – Longtime Kansas City Royal and former Husker Alex Gordan is retiring, according to the Royals twitter account.
“After 14 years of hard work and dedication to the #Royals, Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball,” the tweet said.
Gordon graduated from Nebraska in 2005 and finishes his career with 190 home runs, a .257 batting average, and seven gold gloves.
“Thank you for always giving it your all, Gordo,” the tweet added.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.