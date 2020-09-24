Advertisement

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 2: Jury selection continues in Lexington

Bailey Boswell is going to trial, accused with the first degree murder of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second day of jury selection for the Bailey Boswell trial is underway in Dawson County.

Boswell is accused of the first degree murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe and made her first appearance of her trial on Wednesday. She watched as prosecutors with the Attorney General’s Office and her defense questioned potential jurors.

Just 20 feet from where Boswell sat, is Loofe’s family, watching the process as well.

They started with a jury pool of 180, and called half of them in Wednesday morning, dismissing several throughout the day based on their answers to questions about their knowledge on the case, their thoughts on issues like the death penalty and ultimately whether or not they’d be able to perform the duties the jury requires.

Thursday morning, the second half of the jury pool was called in, along with the potential jurors remaining after Wednesday’s questioning.

Throughout the day, the attorneys will continue to whittle that pool down until they find 12 jurors and three alternates.

The Loofe family has been asking for justice for three years. Ever since 24-year-old Sydney didn’t show up to her shift as a cashier at Menards in November 2017.

After weeks of searching, her body was found dismembered in plastic bags in Clay County.

Investigators, named Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons-of-interest early on in the case, and after an investigation, they were charged with first degree murder, improper disposal of human remains and conspiracy to commit murder.

Trail, is now convicted of the crime.

He went to trial in 2019 in Saline County, blocks from the Wilber home prosecutors believe Loofe was killed.

During the first week his trial, he cut his throat and yelled “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all.”

Trail returned to court in time to testify that he killed Loofe, but said it was an accident. He said Boswell had nothing to do with it.

Boswell, is the last known person Loofe was with. Boswell and Loofe went on two dates in the days before she went missing.

In a Facebook video, she said she and Loofe drove around and smoked marijuana and at the end of the second date Boswell dropped Loofe off at a friend’s house and that was the last she saw of her.

Boswell has pled not guilty to the charges. If convicted, she could get a death sentence.

