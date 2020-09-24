Advertisement

Civic Sidewalk Series encourages voting

We are now 40 days away from the presidential election and this week a local organization is making sure people in Lincoln are prepared. It’s called Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, Art, Vote.
We are now 40 days away from the presidential election and this week a local organization is making sure people in Lincoln are prepared. It’s called Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, Art, Vote.(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

We are now 40 days away from the presidential election and this week a local organization is making sure people in Lincoln are prepared.

It’s called Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, Art, Vote.

Here in Nebraska, you have until October 16th to register to vote on November third.

If you register in person, that date is extended a week.

10/11 NOW spoke with organizers of the event who said they hope the chalk is a good reminder for everyone.

The traveling week-long art project going throughout the city is to encourage people to sign up to vote and fill out the 2020 census. Over the last few days, you may have noticed bright-colored messages on sidewalks throughout the city. On Wednesday event organizers lined the sidewalks off of 11th and B Street, chalking messages about voting and helped people fill out the census and register to vote right on site.

“Those are very essential to, they’re the basic building blocks to make sure our government works, and everyone in our community is represented,” said Co-organizer, Adria Chilcote.

The organizers said they decided to decorate the sidewalks to make sure these important things are visible.

Once you are registered to vote, you have until October 6th to send a ballot request form if you would like to vote by mail. If you missed Wednesday’s event, they said that they will be out at 17th and Washington on Thursday at the YWCA and Friday they’ll be off of 11th and G Streets.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eagle Hollow Haunts gears up for opening weekend

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
According to the CDC’s Halloween guidelines, indoor haunted houses are considered high risk.

News

Jury selection underway in Bailey Boswell trial

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Boswell, now 26, was present during jury selection Wednesday morning in Lexington.

News

Partnership aims to fill gap in Nebraska tech workforce

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Estimates show as many as 3,000 unfilled software engineer positions in the State.

News

Parents, teachers differ in opinions on remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jared Austin
Parents, teachers differ on remote learning.

Latest News

News

Families, teacher differ on thoughts with remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

Forecast

A Little Summer “Sizzle” In Late September...

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Summer-like weather will continue through the end of the week...with a bit of a cool down expected by the weekend. Rain chances will remain very small throughout the period.

News

Vendors look forward to Junk Jaunt to bring in revenue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shannon Heckt
This weekend it will be nice weather to hit the road for the annual Junk Jaunt. There were fears it wouldn’t go on this year due to the pandemic.

News

Pandemic could affect ag industry for years to come

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
A new study from the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Platte Institute shows COVID-19 had a major impact on Nebraska agriculture – both good and bad.

KOLN

Nebraska Men’s Basketball team won’t play in Myrtle Beach tournament

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska will not participate in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Invitational in November, the University of Nebraska - Lincoln confirmed Wednesday.

News

GISH increasing security for Friday night game against Westside

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
“We have a responsibility to our students, families, and educators to take this seriously."