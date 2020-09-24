Civic Sidewalk Series encourages voting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

We are now 40 days away from the presidential election and this week a local organization is making sure people in Lincoln are prepared.

It’s called Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, Art, Vote.

Here in Nebraska, you have until October 16th to register to vote on November third.

If you register in person, that date is extended a week.

10/11 NOW spoke with organizers of the event who said they hope the chalk is a good reminder for everyone.

The traveling week-long art project going throughout the city is to encourage people to sign up to vote and fill out the 2020 census. Over the last few days, you may have noticed bright-colored messages on sidewalks throughout the city. On Wednesday event organizers lined the sidewalks off of 11th and B Street, chalking messages about voting and helped people fill out the census and register to vote right on site.

“Those are very essential to, they’re the basic building blocks to make sure our government works, and everyone in our community is represented,” said Co-organizer, Adria Chilcote.

The organizers said they decided to decorate the sidewalks to make sure these important things are visible.

Once you are registered to vote, you have until October 6th to send a ballot request form if you would like to vote by mail. If you missed Wednesday’s event, they said that they will be out at 17th and Washington on Thursday at the YWCA and Friday they’ll be off of 11th and G Streets.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.